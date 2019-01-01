Cardi B will pocket $10 million from summer gigs

Cardi B shared a snapshot of her impressive earnings from her summer gigs on Instagram on Thursday night, before deleting it just two minutes later.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker posted an image giving a detailed rundown of her takings from concerts from June to August - with fans quickly working out she will have pocketed an incredible $10 million (£7.8 million) by the end of the summer period.

Among the biggest paying gigs were the Wireless Festival in London, for which Cardi received a fee of $750,000 (£589,000), and Open Air Frauenfeld in Frauenfeld, Switzerland, which she earned $900,000 (£706,000) for on Thursday night and battled through sickness to perform there.

Explaining why she'd shared the financial post, Cardi, who also goes by the nickname Bardi, wrote: "I find it so funny that people that ARE NOT FANS have the biggest concerns on why haven’t I done a tour. Welp because here you go, let me break it down for you. Let’s say if I go on tour and I do 600K a night right… sounds good but let’s get in the touring business shall we? Stage production gotta be massive since the fans pay massive so just on stage and production I will have to put about 450K maybe more a night since you know Bardigang deserve everything. Don’t forget, outfit, makeup, hair, I’ll be left with like 150k a night.”

“Now why would I do that now when I can go on tour on my second album while I get festival and independent Cardi concerts. Money??? Mhhhhhmmmmmm… You see ya might think I’m dumb cause my attitude or the way I think but one thing bout Bardi I loveeeee money and I know how to make it …I hope I answer ya question …Thank you. Just stop it already."