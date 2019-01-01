NEWS KISS say the Manchester Arena bombing 'broke their hearts' Newsdesk Share with :







The legendary rock band were due to perform at the venue just eight days after a terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert killed 22 people two years ago, and bassist Gene Simmons has opened up about how "heartbreaking" the horrific tragedy was.



He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Manchester broke our hearts. It's the children, the innocent young people who have nothing to do with politics or foreign policy. It's heartbreaking. We stepped up to do anything we could."



Although the 'Detroit Rock City' band weren't able to play a proposed benefit show at a different venue due to security concerns, they raised £300,000 by auctioning branded, UK-themed guitars they planned to use at the cancelled show.



The money raised went towards an MRI scanner at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, where victims were treated following the 2017 attack.



Now, as KISS prepare to play at the arena on Friday night (12.07.19) they have planned another fundraiser to boost the tally even further.



They have commissioned two more guitars - each in the team colours of Manchester United and Manchester City - which will be signed by the band, both current squads of players and team legends before being auctioned on September 21.



Gene added: "I hope the players put in bids as we're sort of a big deal. They'll pay."



Meanwhile, the 69-year-old musician also opened up on live as a rock 'n' roll icon, and insisted his long hair is a vital part of the image.



He said: "If you're in Coldplay it doesn't matter. But it's part of the culture of the music we do. I have a lot more on my back. I wake up in the morning a new hair has grown in my nose. It's like God has a sense of humour."