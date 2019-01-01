NEWS Lil Wayne walks off stage and appears to quit the Blink-182 tour Newsdesk Share with :







The 36-year-old rapper has been on the road in the US with the 'All The Small Things' pop-punk legends and support band Neck Deep, but he seemed to call it a day when he halted his set in Virginia after playing just four songs on Thursday (11.07.19).



He told the crowd: "I just want the people to know if you were wondering, please forgive me but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there’s not too many… that’s not my swag.



"I’m not sure how long I’m gonna be able to do this tour, but make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night though."



The show was the ninth of the genre crossing tour, which is set to run across the States until September.



None of the acts have publicly commented on Lil Wayne's actions, with the next date set for Bangor, Maine on Saturday (13.07.19).



Meanwhile, Blink-182 - made up of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Alkaline Trios Matt Skiba - are set to release a new album this summer.



The 'What's My Age Again?' rockers have been working hard on the follow up to 2016's 'California', and the group's bassist and singer Mark recently revealed there is an official announcement "forthcoming".



He previously said: "There is not an exact date. It is coming out this summer. I was just on the phone earlier today with Ron Perry, whos the head of our label, and we are figuring out the exact launch date.



"But we are finalising mixes right now, we have about half the album mastered, and the announce on when the album will be released will be forthcoming."