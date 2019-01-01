NEWS R. Kelly arrested on sex trafficking charges Newsdesk Share with :







R. Kelly has been arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.



New York police officials and Homeland Security Investigators apprehended the singer in his native Chicago, Illinois on Thursday. U.S. attorney spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick said in a short statement to The Associated Press that child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice were among the 13 charges brought against the singer.



Kelly’s apprehension comes after he was arrested on a number of sex abuse charges earlier this year.



In February, the 52 year old was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were underage, and in May, he was hit with 11 counts of sex assault in Illinois.



Kelly pleaded not guilty in both cases.



His lawyers are currently seeking the dismissal of a civil suit filed against the troubled singer by one of his sex abuse accusers.



The alleged victim, one of four women involved in a separate criminal case involving the Ignition (Remix) hitmaker, claims she entered into a year-long sexual relationship with Kelly in the late 1990s after meeting at a restaurant while celebrating her 16th birthday.



She was initially awarded a default judgement in late April after Kelly reportedly failed to respond to the accusations, but the ruling was recently reversed by Illinois' Judge Moira Johnson, as the musician's legal representatives insisted their client had never been properly served.



The judge gave Kelly's lawyers a week to respond, and as the deadline loomed on 26 June, they lodged their response in Cook County Circuit Court, asking the official to toss the case, citing the statute of limitations.



They argued the woman, only identified as H.W. in her suit, had until 2002 to sue, but waited too long and now has no right to take Kelly to civil court.



The woman is seeking more than $50,000 (£39,400) in compensation.