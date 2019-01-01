NEWS Cardi B wants people to support female rappers Newsdesk Share with :







The 26-year-old rap star took to social media to call for the support of female MCs who are rapping about topics other than sex, after Jermaine Dupri recently slammed hip-hop for being filled with "strippers rapping”, and said artists were all “rapping about the same things”.



Cardi highlighted the likes of Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah, and Chika as a few lyrical rappers that deserve more recognition in an Instagram video on Thursday (11.07.19).



The ‘I Like It’ hitmaker said: "There's a lot of female rappers who be rapping they ass off and don't be talking about their p***y and don't be talking about getting down on dirty and y'all don't be supporting them. So don't blame that s**t on us, when y'all not the ones supporting them.”



But Cardi - who has 12-month-old daughter Kulture with her husband Offset - also believes the rappers who do talk about sex are the ones who are getting the best response from audiences.



She added: "It seems that's what people want to hear. When I did 'Be Careful,' people we're talking mad shit in the beginning. If that's what people ain't trying to hear, then alright, I'm gonna go rap about my p***y again.”



The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper’s comments come after she was named Songwriter of the Year at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards last month, and used her acceptance speech to call for people to stop pitting female rappers against one another.



She said on stage at the event: "I just want to say I'm very grateful. Sometimes I feel like I'm not doing too much because when it comes to female rappers, it's like you're never doing too much or they're always pitting you against another female rapper.



"People on my team are like, 'Cardi, you're crazy. You won a Grammy. Cardi, all your songs are charting.' [With] everybody saying I'm not this or that, sometimes I gotta see it and feel it for myself because it's hard. Everybody always wants to say I made it because of this or made it because of that. I made it because I worked my ass off ... Thank you very much, ASCAP. This is an honour for me."