'Very sick' Cardi B pushes through illness to perform in Switzerland

Cardi B fought through a nasty illness on Thursday (11Jul19) to perform for fans at a festival in Switzerland.



The Bodak Yellow hitmaker was en route to Europe on a private jet on Wednesday when she took to her Instagram Story timeline to reveal the cold medication she was taking in a bid to overcome her poor health.



"On my way to Switzerland and I feel very, very sick," she said in the video.



"My throat hurt and my stomach hurts, too. Switzerland, you better turn the f**k up for me (cheer me on) because boy, oh boy, oh boy. Me don't feel good (sic)."



Despite feeling less than her best, Cardi summoned up the energy needed to press on with her set at the Openair Frauenfeld 2019 event, showing off her sleek black-and-white hairstyle and matching crop top in another post as she made her way to the venue.



Cardi's flight to Europe occurred shortly after celebrating her daughter's first birthday.



Kulture, her child with husband Offset, turned one on Wednesday and the proud mum marked the special day by sharing a previously-unreleased song dedicated to her little girl on social media.



The track sampled fellow rapper Eve's 1999 hit Love Is Blind, and in the accompanying caption, Cardi revealed the tune failed to make the cut for her debut album, 2018's Invasion of Privacy, because she had been ill when she hit the studio to record the last-minute song.



Alongside a collage of clips of baby Kulture, set to the sounds of the untitled audio, Cardi wrote, "Thank you everybody for wishing my sweet baby a Happy Birthday.



"I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful! She a real one!"



"It didn't make it on time tho cause as you can hear I was maaa (mad) stuffy with a terrible cold.I couldn't get it right no matter how many times I spit it... Even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy (sic)," she explained, before adding, "I love my baby she changed my life (sic)."



On the track, Cardi raps lines like, "I ain't even meet you and I love you to death/Performed live on TV, I hid you under my dress" - a reference to her big pregnancy reveal during an episode of U.S. comedy show Saturday Night Live in April, 2018.