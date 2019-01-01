NEWS Miley Cyrus: 'Woolsey wildfire has made me think twice about motherhood' Newsdesk Share with :







The Woolsey wildfire that destroyed Miley Cyrus' Malibu, California home last year (18) has made the singer rethink motherhood.



The Wrecking Ball singer insists the disaster, which was linked to a series of blazes that ripped through parts of the state in November, was a clear sign that Mother Nature is angry and she has decided now is not the time to bring a child into the world.



The pop star, who wed actor Liam Hemsworth a month after the fire wrecked their pad, tells Elle magazine, "With natural disasters, you don’t get a choice. You surrender. And nature’s female. When she’s angry, don’t f**k with her. That’s the way that I feel women are like right now.



"The earth is angry. We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce. We’re getting handed a piece-of-s**t planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child.



"Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that."



Miley and Liam weren't the only stars who lost property in the Woolsey fire - Robin Thicke is also rebuilding his home after it was gutted by the fire, while reality star Camille Grammer's pad was also destroyed by the blaze.