Diplo's Mad Decent Block Party Festival cancelled

Superstar DJ Diplo's Mad Decent Block Party Festival has been scrapped days before it was due to take place in Massachusetts.

Pop sensation Billie Eilish, rapper G-Eazy, Diplo's dance group Major Lazer, and R&B singer Miguel had been booked to headline the two-day bash at Gillette Stadium next weekend (20-21Jul19), but on Wednesday (10Jul19), organisers announced the bash would no longer be going ahead as planned.

A statement posted on social media read: "Unfortunately, putting this event on in the way it was envisioned has become impossible, due to circumstances beyond our control.

"All parties involved have agreed that moving forward would be a disservice to fans and artists alike, and cancellation is in everyone's best interest."

The news emerges weeks after rapper Kodak Black dropped out of the line-up, leading festival officials to offer reduced-price tickets as they failed to find a "comparable" replacement to fill his spot on the bill.

Diplo initially launched the Mad Decent Block Party as a touring event in 2008, with the concert named after his record label.

It's not the first celebrity-backed bash to be axed this summer - DJ Kaskade recently pulled the plug on his third annual Sun Soaked festival in Long Beach, California because he didn't think it would live up to his expectations.