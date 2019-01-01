NEWS Rudimental's DJ Locksmith is launching a football mentorship programme for kids Newsdesk Share with :







The 'These Days' hitmaker - whose real name is Leon Rolle - has revealed he is set to spend six months working with young children who don't get signed up by teams.



The 32-year-old drum and bass star - who previously worked as a tutor - played at a semi-professional level and previously trained with Bristol City F.C. and he knows just how disheartening it can be to be rejected from a sport you love and dream of playing.



Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: "It's crazy statistics - kids at youth level have something like a 0.01 per cent chance of actually making it.



"When I was told, 'we will not be going any further with you Leon', I had to pick myself up mentally in a big way as that was my passion.



"There are so many kids out there going through the same situation and the have no support.



"So over the next six months, I'll be getting involved, working with children in those situations.



"Before Rudimental I was a learning mentor and worked with kids' behavioural issues."



Meanwhile, Rudimental - completed by Kesi Dryden, Amir Amor and Piers Agget - have been working on a club project with The Martinez Brothers.



He said: "We've teamed up with The Martinez Brothers and we've done a couple of tracks with them.

"It will be four or five tracks later this summer."



When Locksmith isn't in the studio or mentoring kids, he is busy acting.



He previously revealed: "I'm currently doing a couple of movies this year and want to integrate some music and soundtracks into that.



"It's me acting personally and then the band will do the music so watch this space."



However, fans of the four-piece shouldn't worry about the movie projects taking over from their music, as Locksmith admitted his acting isn't "as good" as the work he does with the 'Not Giving In' hitmakers.



He confessed: "My acting is not as good as what I do with Rudimental.



"I don't do the stuff outside of the band as well as I do Rudimental."