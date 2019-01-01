DMX celebrates last day on Chronicle of a Serial Killer set in Staten Island

Music-News has just learned that rapper/actor DMX has finished shooting his scenes on-set in Staten Island, NY in the upcoming feature film, Chronicle of a Serial Killer. DMX plays the role of Detective White who along with others tries to track down serial killer Henry Brolin (actor Brendan Sexton). In an exclusive video shown here you can see DMX with his gun and badge exiting the set to a warm welcome by the cast and crew of the film led by director Steve Stanulis in applauding DMX for a job well done (cue in his music in the background).Music-News spoke to Zack Teperman of ZTPR, publicist for the film, who told us, "Ever since DMX arrived, he spent a lot of time hanging out with the other actors rather than being alone in his own private dressing room. He's real relaxed and spent a lot of time getting to know everyone, which made set-life real fun!"Director Steve Stanulis further tells us exclusively that DMX "is a real professional. He brought the truest form of acting and was perfect in his role. The role became him. Everyone had a great time shooting their scenes with him and we can't wait to work with him again on future projects."While DMX is finished shooting, the other cast members on the film including Brendan Sexton, James Russo, Jack Scalia, Eric Roberts, Aly Mang, Erin O'Brien, Cody Calafiore and Dominique Swain, are still in New York finishing up their scenes.