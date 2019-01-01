Madonna’s breakup letter from Tupac finally going up for auction

The letter sent by Tupac to Madonna to break off the pair's relationship is finally going up for auction.

Madonna and Tupac dated in secret during the 1990s, but it is only in recent years that the singer has spoken publicly about the relationship.

The star had blocked the piece from being sold for several years, but the three-page note is finally going up for auction through memorabilia company Gotta Have Rock & Roll.

The intimate note was part of a collection of personal items that had been acquired by the Vogue hitmaker's former friend Darlene Lutz. Lutz had previously tried to sell the items, but the singer took her to court, insisting her celebrity stature “does not obviate my right to maintain my privacy, including with regard to highly personal items."

However, a judge dismissed the case, revealing a release she signed back in 2004 meant she couldn't sue her former friend.

In the handwritten letter dated 15 January 1995, the rapper says his image would suffer by dating a white woman.

“Can u understand that?” he wrote. “For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardise your career. If anything it would make you seem that much more open & exciting. But for me at least in my previous perception, I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you.”

The coveted item is set to be a moneymaker - with an opening bid of $100,000 (£79,770), it is estimated the letter from the late hip-hop star could fetch in excess of $300,000 (£239,320). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to breastcancer.org, as Lutz herself is a breast cancer survivor.

Bidding starts online on 17 July.