Pink hits back at 'parenting police' in hilarious Instagram post

Pink is refusing to let online trolls tell her how to raise her children.

The What About Us hitmaker shares eight-year-old daughter Willow and two-year-old son Jameson with her husband, former motocross racer Carey Hart.

And taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer insisted the couple were raising their kids on their own terms.

Sharing a photo showing Willow having a blast while running through sprinklers outside, the star wrote in the caption: "Here’s a picture of my child running through water. It wasn’t even filtered.

"What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatised for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was..... gasp.... working!!!! In another country!"

The Try star wrapped up the post with a series of cheeky hashtags, including "#f**ktheparentingpolice" and "#opinionsarelikea*sholes #somanya*sholes."

After sharing the post, Pink was flooded with messages of support from fans.

"Pink you are amazing mama and a role model," one wrote, while another commented, "Tell those haters to back the eff off (heart emoji)."