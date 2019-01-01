Miley Cyrus had 'crazy' near-death experience on flight ahead of Glastonbury performance

Miley Cyrus had a near-death experience when the plane she was flying on to England almost crashed twice, her sister Brandi has revealed.

The 26-year-old singer delighted fans as she took to the Pyramid Stage at the world-famous Glastonbury music festival last month.

But the Tennessee native's journey to the U.K. was anything but smooth, with two close calls leading the singer to "lose it" on the flight with her mum Tish and Brandi.

"Our plane tried to land twice and had to come back up because there were other planes in our way," Brandi explained during the latest episode of her podcast, Your Favourite Thing.

"Out of nowhere, as we're landing, we swoop back up and like bang to the left and turn. It feels crazy. (My mum and sister are) very nervous fliers, and when they get nervous they just feed off of each other, and just make each other more nervous.

"They just start losing their minds," she recalled. "And even though I'm scared, I was like, 'Someone has to be level headed here'... so, Miley's in my lap, my mom's holding my hand across the aisle... and nobody is telling us what's going on."

Five minutes later, the plane returns to altitude and the crew told their passengers what had happened.

"They finally come back and tell us, 'No need to panic but somebody was in our lane in the sky and we were going to hit them,'" Brandi said. "That's terrifying to think about."

After circling the runway for 10 minutes, the plane then attempted to descend again but, according to Brandi, "the same frickin' thing happened".

"My mum starts crying and goes, 'If we die, Noah is gonna be alone' and freaking out. I'm trying to hold it together for everybody," she sighed. "It was really crazy."