Jailed A$AP Rocky axes July tour dates

A$AP Rocky has been forced to cancel the remainder of his July (19) tour dates as he remains locked up in a Swedish jail.

The L$D rapper has been behind bars in Stockholm since 2 July, when he and members of his entourage were arrested on suspicion of assault relating to a street brawl on 30 June.

Rocky previously insisted he was acting in self-defence, but prosecutors have been granted permission to hold the hip-hop star in jail until at least 19 July while they work to bring the case to trial.

If necessary, authorities can also file for an extension in a bid to keep Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, in custody for a longer period of time.

As a result, the MC's representatives tell TMZ they have been left with little choice but to scrap a string of live performances, including sets at Germany's Splash! Fest on Friday (12Jul19) and Barcelona, Spain's Sonar festival on 19 July, as well as concerts in Russia, the Ukraine, Belgium, and Italy.

The news emerges as Rocky's manager, John Ehmann, continues to draw support from the likes of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Justin Bieber, Michael B. Jordan, and Travis Scott for his Change.org petition demanding his client's immediate release.

Ehmann claims Rocky has been forced to put up with "inhumane" and "unsanitary" conditions while behind bars, but the prison's governor, Fredrik Wallin, insists there is no truth to the allegations, declaring the facility is clean and newly-renovated.