Lil' Kim ditches talk show appearance over off-limit questions

Rapper Lil' Kim has cancelled plans to appear on U.S. talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after accusing producers of showing her a lack of respect.

The Lighters Up hitmaker claims she had been booked for an interview on the light-hearted late night chat show on Thursday (11Jul19), but suggests her representatives nixed the guest spot because officials reportedly refused to agree to a list of off-limit questions.

"I had a cool relationship with (host Andy Cohen), I thought," Kim posted in a now-deleted rant on Instagram. "My publicist and my manager made the executive decision to shut it down."

Kim also alleges they cut appearances on news show Access Hollywood and breakfast series Today, apparently for similar reasons.

"At this point, it's about me. I'm that b**ch, nothing else," she stated, according to People.com. "I refuse to f**king keep doing all these interviews, publications, and all of that s**t if motherf**kers are not going to respect who I am, what I've done, where I'm at now.

"Put some f**king respect on my name, period... I've been trying my best to do whatever it takes to make my fans happy... If y'all don't see me doing press it's cause I'm fighting... These motherf**kers trying to use me for my iconic status for a moment... It be big s**t going down when I decline something or I say I'm not doing something (sic)."

Representatives for Kim or the TV shows axed from her press tour have yet to comment on the online outburst.

The hip-hop veteran is currently promoting her new VH1 reality show Girls Cruise, which also features singers Mya and Chilli from TLC.