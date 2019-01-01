Julio Iglesias loses paternity trial

Veteran singer Julio Iglesias has lost a paternity trial, after a court determined he is the biological father of Javier Sanchez Santos.

Santos, 43, has long maintained that he is the son of the 75-year-old Spanish pop icon, following an alleged brief affair between the musician and his mother Portuguese ballerina Maria Edite in 1975, while he was married to socialite Isabel Preysler.

But Iglesias has always declined to submit to a paternity test to settle the three-decade long dispute once and for all.

The case went to trial on 30 May, and a judge ruled on Wednesday that Edite had provided enough credible details of her romance with Iglesias, as well as the notable visible similarities between the two men, to prove he is Santos's father.

"(The judge) declares that Julio Iglesias is his (Santos's) biological father," the court in Valencia, Spain said in a statement.

Iglesias now has 20 days to lodge an appeal if he so wishes.

Edite filed a paternity suit against Iglesias in 1992, but it was dismissed due to procedural reasons.

The ruling means Iglesias can now be referred to as a father of nine. He also shares three children, including singer Enrique Iglesias, with ex-wife Isabel Preysler and five with his wife Miranda Rijnsburger.