Cardi B and Offset mark daughter Kulture's first birthday with sweet pictures

Cardi B and Offset marked their daughter Kulture's first birthday on Wednesday by sharing pictures of her.

The Bodak Yellow star couldn't wait to celebrate her baby girl's special day, and took to Instagram at midnight to mark the occasion. Posting a picture of Kulture sitting on the kitchen counter in a tutu skirt, top and headband, feeding her mum a cupcake while sitting alongside a bouquet of balloons, Cardi wrote: "A little quick 12 o clock turn up. my baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.....Ok goodbye (sic)."

Cardi B then posted video footage showing her with cupcake frosting across her nose, mouth, and chin, and revealed to her followers that she just had to wash some of it out of Kulture's hair.

Migos star Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, also shared a sweet tribute to his little girl, posting a snap of her wearing a onesie which read: "50 per cent Kiari, 50 per cent Cardi, 100 per cent Kulture."

"YOU ARE SO PERFECT LOVE YOU KK," he wrote alongside the picture. "HAPPY 1st BDAY I LOVE YOU (sic)."

It remains to be seen what extravagant gifts Cardi and Offset buy their birthday girl. Back in May, the 26-year-old revealed she'd spent a staggering $80,000 (£63,700) on diamond jewellery for her daughter.

"Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad b**ch gonna spoil,” she wrote alongside the Instagram post at the time. “If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too."