NEWS Beyonce drops new single ahead of her 'Lion King' curated album







Beyonce has dropped a new single ahead of the release of her 'Lion King'-curated album.



The 37-year-old singer has released track 'Spirit' - which features on the movie remake, in which she voices Nala - ahead of 'The Lion King: The Gift' dropping on July 19th.



Speaking about the album, which she has also produced, Beyonce said in a statement: "This is sonic cinema. This is a new experience of storytelling.



"I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film.



"It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn't one sound.



"It is influenced by everything from R&B, hip-hop and Afro Beat.



"I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline.



"Each song was written to reflect the film's storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation.



"It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me."



Beyonce teased the song by sharing a picture of herself opposite her lioness character on Instagram, much to the delight of Winnie Harlow.



The model commented: "She is queen, hear her roar (sic)"



Disney also shared a picture of Beyonce and Nala, and confirmed the new album on their Instagram account.



In a message about the record on Tuesday night (09.07.19), they wrote: ""The Lion King: The Gift," a new album of songs featuring global recording artists and steeped in the sounds of Africa, produced and curated by @Beyonce Knowles-Carter, will be released July 19. "Spirit," the single from the album and from the soundtrack for The Lion King, will be available later tonight. (sic)"



Beyonce also has a song on Disney's original soundtrack to the live-action remake of the movie.



The soundtrack will drop on July 11th and feature a version of Sir Elton John's 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' by the 'Halo hitmaker and Donald Glover, who voices Nala's love interest Simba in the film, which will drop on July 19th.