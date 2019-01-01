NEWS Ariana Grande avoids discussing Manchester Arena bombing out of respect for victims' families Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande tries to refrain from publicly discussing the deadly terrorist bombing at her Manchester, England concert in 2017 out of respect for the victims' families.



The 7 Rings hitmaker had just wrapped up her Dangerous Woman Tour show at the Manchester Arena two years ago when a suicide bomber targetted fans as they exited the venue, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds of others.



Ariana, who briefly halted her trek, bravely returned to the city a month later to stage the hastily-arranged all-star One Love Manchester charity gig to help those recovering from the tragedy, and although she continues to reflect on the attack daily, she prefers to deal with those feelings in private, because she's well aware of the pain it can bring to others who lost loved ones in the bomb blast.



"It's not my trauma, it's those families'," she told Vogue magazine. "It's their losses, and so it's hard to just let it all out without thinking about them reading this (interview) and reopening the memory for them."



And while the One Love Manchester fundraising event was a big charity success, she isn't comfortable with the praise she garnered for organising the gig at short notice.



"I'm proud that we were able to raise a lot of money with the intention of giving people a feeling of love or unity, but at the end of the day, it didn't bring anyone back," Ariana says. "Everyone was like, 'Wow, look at this amazing thing', and I was like, 'What the f**k are you guys talking about? We did the best we could, but on a totally real level we did nothing'."



Ariana's candid Vogue cover interview emerges weeks before she is due to head back to the U.K. to headline the Manchester Pride event in August.