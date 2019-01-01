NEWS Offset avoids gun possession charge amid federal probe Newsdesk Share with :







Prosecutors in Georgia have dropped a gun possession charge filed against rapper Offset following an arrest last summer (18).



The Migos star was pulled over by police in Atlanta for a traffic infraction a year ago, and after allegedly detecting the smell of marijuana from the vehicle, cops conducted a search, finding drugs and at least one gun.



He was booked for making an improper lane change, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and pleaded not guilty to the counts in March (19).



The firearms charge was subsequently dropped, in favour of a new count for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, which was added in April.



However, according to TMZ, officials at the Clayton County District Attorney's office dismissed all counts on 1 July at the request of representatives from the U.S. Attorney's Office, who are in the middle of a federal investigation apparently involving Offset, real name Kiari Cephus.



In court papers, prosecutors explained that taking the Atlanta incident to trial would "alert other potential future parties to the investigation and evidence that may support federal charges against said parties".



Further details regarding the bigger case have been kept under wraps, but the news could spell even more trouble for Cardi B's husband, as it was agents at the U.S. government's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) who requested Atlanta cops keep a close eye on Offset last year and pull over his car to identify all passengers if there was probable cause.



Representatives for Offset have yet to comment on the developments in the case, but his lawyer previously argued his client was targeted because he's a rich black man.