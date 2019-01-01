Deryck Whibley: 'Iggy Pop helped me realise I could get over alcohol addiction'

Sum 41 star Deryck Whibley has credited Iggy Pop for helping him get over his alcohol addiction.

The 39-year-old singer was hospitalised in 2014 after his liver and kidney collapsed due to years of alcohol abuse, and he spent over a month under doctors' care before being discharged to continue his recovery at home.

Deryck recalled his time in hospital during a chat with NME.com, in which he praised The Passenger singer for being such a support.

"I reached out to him," he recalled. "When I was in the hospital, I was very confused and frightened, like, ‘What did I do to myself?’, so I reached out to a few people who I knew had been through a lot in their lives and just asked for a little bit of advice.

"He (Iggy) was definitely one of them that had some cool things to say and boosted my confidence. He made me feel: ‘I’ll get over this.’”

The rocker recently told Men's Health that his recovery took a long time, but every year he's sober he feels "better and better and better."

"Now I feel the best I've ever felt," he stated. "It just keeps getting better. I don’t really know how else to explain it, other than… I feel like I have more energy, and I feel stronger than I did when I was 19."

Iggy Pop famously battled hard drugs but is now content with enjoying wine at dinner.