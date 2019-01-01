NEWS Katherine Jenkins 'feels' the presence of her late father when she performs Newsdesk Share with :







Katherine Jenkins says she "feels" the presence of her late father with her when she performs.



The 39-year-old singer has revealed she has "vivid dreams" in which she speaks with her dad Selwyn John Jenkins - who passed away from lung cancer when he was 70 and Katherine was just 15 - and the soprano has admitted she always "has a word" with her father before she goes on stage and asks him to "bless her voice".



Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's 'Happy Mum Happy Baby' podcast, she said: "I do feel him with me a lot, since he passed, I know some people believe in things like this and some people don't but I've had quite vivid dreams where we have talked and because I don't know him as an adult. I don't know him in my adult self but we have conversations, which is so interesting and I am always so fascinated by it.



"Whenever I step out on stage I always without fail have a word with him and ask him to bless my voice and bless my concert so he is always in my thoughts. I wish he could have seen my kids."



The 'Angel' singer - who has three-year-old daughter Aaliyah Reign and 15-month-old son Xander Robert Selwyn with her husband Andrew Levitas - went on to explain that although she had a "really great" childhood the passing of her beloved father had a huge impact on her as a person.



She said: "I had a really great childhood I look back, up until 15, my dad sadly passed away from cancer when I was 15 but up until then really amazing. Very good close family, lots of aunties, uncles and cousins that are all very close. Lots of singing, lots of memories of singing and things like that. But things definitely changed at 15 when we had to cope with not having dad."