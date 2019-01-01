NEWS Mark Ronson called on Tame Impala to tempt Miley Cyrus into the studio Newsdesk Share with :







Mark Ronson was desperate to work with Miley Cyrus for four years before she finally agreed to collaborate with him.



The duo released the hit Nothing Breaks Like a Heart earlier this year, but Mark told The Daily Telegraph Australia newspaper tempting the 26-year-old into the studio wasn't easy.



The Uptown Funk hitmaker, 43, revealed he spent "four years blowing up" her phone, but received no response back from Miley or her people.



But after discovering the Wrecking Ball hitmaker was a fan of Australian rock band Tame Impala, led by songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, he started using the group as bait.



"I knew she liked Tame Impala and when (Kevin) would come into town and we'd be working, I would try to use Kevin as a carrot," the producer laughed. "I'd message her (saying): 'Hey, I'm in here with Kevin Parker if you'd like to come down.'"



However, he admitted Miley didn't budge until he sent her a sample of Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, which was eventually released as the lead track from Mark's fifth album Late Night Feelings.