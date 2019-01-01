NEWS Tyler, the Creator pledges 'no more Sweden for me' in support of A$AP Rocky Newsdesk Share with :







Tyler, the Creator has vowed never to perform in Sweden again following A$AP Rocky's arrest there last week.



The Harlem star was taken into custody after a video surfaced of him apparently throwing a man through the air. Since his arrest, #FreeFlacko and #FreeRocky have been trending on social media, and Tyler is the latest star to speak out in support of the rapper.



Taking to Twitter on Monday, the musician shared, "no more sweden for me, ever," followed by "FLACKO FLACKO FLACKO".



Tyler's tweets came shortly after rapper Travis Scott used his performance at the 2019 Wireless Festival in London to urge Swedish authorities to release his pal. Before performing Stargazing from his 2018 album Astroworld, Travis shouted: "Free Rocky, man. You know what time it is. Yes, sir."



Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, is reportedly facing up to six years behind bars, after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal for bail.



According to editors at TMZ.com, sources reported the star is being held in a "disease-ridden" facility, where he is sleeping on a yoga mat and has eaten only an apple a day during his first five days in confinement.



Insiders also claimed Swedish officials violated the Vienna Convention for Consular Relations - a treaty which enables foreigners detained in Sweden to immediately see an official from the U.S. Consulate - by denying the representative access when they arrived at the detention centre. Rocky was allowed to see them two days later, but in the presence and earshot of two Swedish guards.



The source called the behaviour of the Swedish authorities "a clear intimidation tactic".



The rapper is being held for two weeks while authorities decide whether or not he should be charged for the offence.