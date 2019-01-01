NEWS Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid bonded over their love of music Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Electricity' hitmaker and the 20-year-old model connected with each other over their musical talents, with both of them confessing to each other they are a fan of one another.



Anwar started chatting with Dua in June when she split up from her boyfriend and they agreed to go out on a date, sources tell TMZ.



Dua split from Isaac Carew in June.



A source said at the time: "Dua and Isaac have really struggled to see each other since getting back together. They wanted to make things work and things were great between them for a while but she is just getting busier and busier. She is gearing up to release new music and has basically been performing across the world non-stop for the past three years so it's been tough. It's been a difficult decision but ultimately they haven't been able to make things work."



The break-up came after the 'New Rules' hitmaker insisted in October that her upcoming second studio album will be different to her first, because she was "in love" with Isaac and that would influence her sound.



She said at the time: "I am in love! You know, there is something really nice about love in general, but everything I write about, there will be a mixture of happy ones and some sad ones. It's all about digging into the memory box, and kind of picking out different moments in your life that have impacted you in a different way.



"With my first album, when I wrote about some very honest things and then fans would come up to me and be like, 'Oh, this song made me feel empowered' or 'I felt the same way,' that was one of the things that really pushed me to write the way I do. So that's something I'm going to keep doing if I feel it's going to have an importance to my other fans."