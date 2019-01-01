Eve was scared and clueless as earthquakes hit California

Rapper Eve is purchasing her first survival kit after experiencing her first earthquakes in California last week.

The star admits she was clueless as the state was hit by two major rollers a day apart and couldn't understand why her neighbours weren't running out of the building she calls home.

"This was (my) first time feeling an earthquake in this way," she explained on her daytime show The Talk on Monday. "The 7.1 and the 6.4 (earthquake) the day before... My mom is here visiting me and we looked at each other... and she grabbed the dog and we ran out the door.

"I live in a 'doorman' building and we were the only two people with the doorman and the dog outside. I'm like, 'Black people run when it's dangerous...!' I was like, 'Why is nobody else in this hallway?'"

Eve added, "There's big sliding doors in the place that I live and they were vibrating; we thought they were gonna burst.... It was the scariest thing.

"So I had looked at a survival kit I'm about to get."

Realising she had "no idea" what to do in the event of an earthquake, the rap star asked her co-hosts for advice, which ranged from getting under heavy furniture to jumping into bed, while making sure to have a torch and hard shoes nearby.

Organised Sharon Osbourne, one of the show's panellists, simply urged her co-hosts to follow her lead, adding, "I got it down..."