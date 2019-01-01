Usher wants herpes accuser sanctioned

Usher is asking a Los Angeles judge to impose sanctions on a woman who has accused the R&B star of exposing her to herpes.

Identified as Jane Doe in her court filing, the female is one of three people suing the Yeah! hitmaker, who stands accused of failing to inform his sexual partners he had the infection during extramarital flings.

Usher's lawyers quizzed Doe about her accusations in a deposition on 25 June, but she repeatedly declined to answer their questions about the sexually transmitted disease (STD) claims, with her legal representative citing invasion of privacy, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The singer, who vehemently denied the allegations, is now seeking to have the judge compel the woman to respond to the questions and pay him $2,500 (£2,000) for not offering up the information.

In the court papers, Usher's lawyers argue the alleged victim's refusals were "based on two objections, both of which are so frivolous as to be sanctionable".

The judge has yet to rule on the motion.

Usher split from second wife Grace Miguel last year, and filed for divorce to officially end their three-year marriage in December.

He was previously married to Tameka Foster, the mother of his two sons.