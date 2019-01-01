Trisha Yearwood optimistic over changes in country music industry

Trisha Yearwood is hopeful people will start to "see a change" now that the outdated rules in the country music industry are being challenged.

The 54-year-old singer is one of the biggest names in the business, which has faced criticism in recent years after consultant Keith Hill admitted in 2015 that he had previously advised radio stations not to play too many songs by women.

"Well, that's not OK. It doesn't have to be that way," Trisha said during an interview with the BBC. "I think the disconnect is between the fans, who want to hear men and women on the radio, and whoever is making these decisions... Those rules are being challenged and I think you're going to see a change."

Trisha's husband Garth Brooks is among the stars speaking out about the inequality, and the singer has no doubt that with the backing of both male and female celebrities, things will begin to change.

"What's wonderful about Garth and Luke (Bryan) and other really prominent male artists in our industry who're speaking out is that that's how change does happen," she smiled. "I think it's just about the deal you can make, and women have always kind of gotten the short end of the stick when it comes to that. And you're certainly not going to make any change by not talking about it or by just going 'that's the way it is.'"