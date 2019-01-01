NEWS Liam Gallagher claims that his daughter has been snubbed by his estranged brothers wife Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Gallagher has claimed that his daughter Molly Moorish has been snubbed by his estranged brother Noel Gallagher's wife Sara MacDonald ever since she formed a relationship with her dad.



The brothers' feud was taken up a level last week when a war of words of social media was sparked when Noel shared a threatening message Liam had sent about Sara to the guitarist's 19-year-old daughter Anais, telling his niece to warn her stepmother to be "very careful" after she mocked the former Oasis frontman ahead of his performance at Glastonbury Festival.



In the wake of the row, it had been claimed that Liam's reunion with his 22-year-old daughter Molly - whose mother is songwriter Lisa Moorish - was an integral part of escalations in the feud because Noel and Sara felt as though she had turned her backs on them after years of support, including taking her on vacation, to join "the dark side" with her dad.



'Wall of Glass' hitmaker Liam has now taken to Instagram to scoff at Molly's apparent bond with her uncle and aunt and accuse Sara of blocking Molly on Instagram and banning her from all of Noel's concerts.



The singer posted: "Noel Gallagher and his so called fam have never took my LOVELY daughter on holiday he has never helped with her education.



"His wife blocked molly from Instagram as soon as she started a relationship with me she banned her from all Noel's gigs blessing in disguise if you ask me as there boring as f**k. His wife made a bee line to my daughter in a club and laughed out loud in her face very intimidating if you ask me not the kind of behaviour you would expect from a 50 year old woman. (sic)"



Liam ended his post by once again referencing Noel's comments at the height of Oasis' Britpop feud with Blur, in which he stated, "I hate that Alex (James) and Damon (Albarn). I hope they catch AIDS and die".



The 'Shockwave' singer wrote: "Noel Gallagher you wished aids on Damon Albarn forever hang your head in shame you nasty human being LGx (sic)"



Liam has been very vocal about his dislike for Sara in the last few years and he has cited her as a major contributing factor to the break-up of Oasis branding her a "witch" on numerous occasions.



Noel, 52, and Liam, 46, have not spoken in person since the guitarist quit Oasis in 2009 following a massive backstage row backstage before a headline festival appearance in Paris which ended with Liam swinging a guitar at his older brother's head "like an axe".