Ciara planning to have more children with husband Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson revealed their desire to have more children as they celebrated their third wedding anniversary over the weekend.

The Level Up hitmaker and the American football quarterback tied the knot in 2016 after a year of dating. And taking to Instagram to mark three years since their big day, the stars gushed over their love for one another.

"You know she’s a special, special woman. The way you love, I love that about you," Wilson, 30, said in an Instagram video with his wife by his side. "The way you love our kids. You’re such a great mom. You’re just an amazing woman, you’re an inspiration to so many people, so many ladies around the world."

"So, I love you for who you are. Many more years of love, fun and joy... and kids!" he added.

In the comments section under the post, Ciara promised: "However many babies you want."

"I love you so much. Grateful for this love," she continued in an additional comment. "Happy Anniversary Honey!! Yay!"

The couple already share two-year-old daughter Sienna Princess, who they welcomed together in April 2017. While Ciara also has five-year-old son Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.