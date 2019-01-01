NEWS Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Senorita surges ahead in race for Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :







Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello each have a second UK Number 1 single in their sights as their collaboration Senorita looks set to topple Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care from this week’s singles top spot.



After two weeks in the runner-up position, Senorita leads today’s Official Chart Update and could end Ed and Justin’s eight-week reign in pole position with I Don’t Care (2) this Friday.



Shawn previously hit Number 1 with Stitches in 2016, while Camila logged five weeks at the summit with Havana in 2017.



Meanwhile, US singer and rapper Post Malone is heading for this week’s highest new entry with Goodbyes ft. Young Thug, currently at Number 5.



Outside the Top 10, Birmingham rapper Mist is on course for his strongest debut yet with new single So High ft. Fredo, currently sitting at Number 15.



Further down, South London collective D-Block Europe eye up their third Top 40 single with Home P***y at 29. After going viral with his Glastonbury performance, Dave could land his 12th Top 40 hit with Thiago Silva featuring AJ Tracey (33), one slot ahead of Freya Ridings’ Castles (34), which is set to make its Top 40 debut this week.



Finally, Lizzo’s Truth Hurts could crack the Top 40 in its 11th week on the chart, currently up four to Number 38.