Halsey shuts down 'whiny' fan over LGBTQ jibe

Halsey has clapped back at an online troll who accused her appropriating the LGBTQ rainbow flag as a "marketing strategy".

The Without Me hitmaker posted a picture of herself holding a rainbow flag at a concert on Instagram on Saturday, writing in the caption: “peak bi gurl evolution.”

However, one user took aim at the star, commenting below the post: “Rainbow is the new marketing strategy.”

The 24-year-old, who identifies as bisexual, quickly fired back at the disgruntled user, insisting she's always included the flag in her live sets and labelling the troll a "whiny little baby".

“There’s been a flag in my show for 5 years," the Eastside singer responded. "You’re just not paying attention you whiny little baby.”

Halsey often shows her support for LGBTQ causes during her performances.

During an intimate gig at the London's Electric Ballroom last month, the star showed off a custom-made top with a picture of Melania Geyamont and her girlfriend Chris, who had been brutally beaten up by a group of young men on a London bus on 30 May.

On the back of the shirt, Halsey added, "F**k Your Straight Pride," referencing efforts by a group of men in Boston, Massachusetts to stage a Straight Pride Parade, in opposition to LGBTQ Pride celebrations happening around the world.