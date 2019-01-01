Travis Scott calls on Swedish authorities to 'free A$AP Rocky'

Travis Scott used his performance at the 2019 Wireless Festival in London, England on Saturday to urge Swedish authorities to release his pal A$AP Rocky from jail.

According to editors at website Complex, the Sicko Mode hitmaker shouted out "free Rocky" during his set, after the rapper was recently arrested and detained in Sweden on suspicion of assault.

The Harlem star, who was scheduled to perform at Wireless Festival on Sunday, was taken in last week after a video surfaced of him apparently throwing a man through the air.

Since his arrest, #FreeFlacko and #FreeRocky have been trending on social media, and before performing Stargazing from his 2018 album Astroworld, Travis shouted: "Free Rocky, man. You know what time it is. Yes, sir."

Wireless organisers had kept Rocky on the bill, but on Friday a Stockholm district court judge agreed to Swedish prosecutors' request to extend his detention for a further two weeks while the matter is investigated.

According to his pal A$AP Ferg, Rocky is currently being held in solitary confinement and has not been allowed to meet with a representative from the U.S. Embassy.

"He's in Sweeden (sic) locked up in solitary confinement with no visit or phone call privileges," Ferg wrote in a post on Instagram. "They are trying to keep him there for 2 weeks and if convicted he will be looking at 6 years just for defending himself in a fight. He was no way in (sic) form the aggressor in this ordeal. Pray for justice #freeflacko."