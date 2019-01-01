Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello appear to confirm couple status on cosy brunch date

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello appeared to confirm rumours they're a couple by stepping out for a cosy brunch date together on Sunday afternoon.

The Senorita collaborators first sparked speculation they were more than just friends when they were seen holding hands at a Fourth of July party, yet Shawn played down the rumours during a video chat with Pop Crave over the weekend.

But despite the Canadian star stressing the pair are just good pals during the interview, they seemed more than just friends when they stepped out in West Hollywood, California for brunch.

Wearing co-ordinating black outfits, the potential new couple held hands and grinned from ear-to-ear as they strolled along - apparently unconcerned about the fact they were being photographed.

Images also showed the duo cuddling up and staring into each other's eyes as they made the most of their day together.

Their outing came just two days after Camila gushed about Shawn on Instagram, after she watched him perform in Los Angeles on Friday.

"@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Camila, who was spotted seated on one of the upper levels at the stadium, also posted: "You're unreal. @shawnmendes."