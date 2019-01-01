Stevie Wonder to undergo kidney transplant

Stevie Wonder told fans at a recent gig that he's about to undergo a kidney transplant.

The iconic Superstition hitmaker was headlining the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park in London on Saturday, when he made the unexpected announcement as he finished his set.

Wonder said he had found a donor, and would perform three more shows before the operation in September, and then would take a well-earned break to recover.

"I'm all good, I'm all good, all good, I have a donor and it's all good," the 69-year-old said as the audience applauded and cheered.

Wanting to prevent any false reports spreading about his health, Wonder explained that he had decided to reveal the news himself.

"I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. I love you and God bless you. I don’t want to have any rumours about it, so I’m telling you about it because I like to keep it real with you all the time," he shared.

"I love you," Wonder said as he was leaving the stage. "God bless you. And until we get together again, I send you love from up above."

Wonder performed some of his biggest hits during his set, including Signed, Sealed, Delivered and Master Blaster, and he took time between songs to thank his fans for the unwavering support they had given him during his decades-long career.