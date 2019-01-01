NEWS Camila Cabello fuels Shawn Mendes romance rumours as she attends his gig Newsdesk Share with :







Camila Cabello further fuelled the Shawn Mendes romance rumours as she attended the singer's latest gig in Los Angeles.



The 22-year-old shared videos on her Instagram Stories from inside the concert at the Staples Center on Friday, and wrote: "@shawnmendes you couldn't be more amazing. Wow (red heart emoji)."



Cabello, who was spotted seated on one of the upper levels at the stadium, also posted: "You're unreal. @shawnmendes."



The gig took place days after the pair was photographed heading back to the Treat You Better hitmaker's apartment after a night out in L.A., and were later spotted getting cosy at an Independence Day holiday party, according to multiple reports.



Fans at the 20-year-old Canadian's gig were moved temporarily from the front floor area following a 7.1 earthquake that originated 150 miles away, to avoid possible injuries from swaying equipment, according to E! News.



Rumours that there might be something between Cabello and Mendes began when they released their steamy music video for their song Senorita, which coincided with the news that the Havana hitmaker had split from boyfriend Matthew Hussey.



In the video, the duo cuddled up in some intimate scenes as they acted out a night of passion between Cabellos diner waitress and Mendes' customer, including a motorcycle ride, some sensuous dances and a night in a hotel.