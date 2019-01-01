NEWS Stevie Wonder is to undergo a kidney transplant later this year Newsdesk Share with :







The 69-year-old star made the announcement during his performance at British Summer Time Hyde Park, where he confirmed he'd already found a donor and would perform three more shows before going under the knife in September.



Stevie said he was making the announcement in order to end "rumours" about his health.



He continued: "I'm all good, I'm all good, all good, I have a donor and it's all good.



"I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. I love you and God bless you."



Stevie previously insisted he's always had a positive outlook on life, regardless of the challenges he's faced.



The music icon shared: "I'm always optimistic, but the world isn't. People need to make a jump to a place of positivity but they put it all on one person to make it happen.



"It takes everybody. And the mindset has to be different."



The 'I Just Called to Say I Love You' hitmaker - who has been blind since shortly after his birth - also insisted he's never seen his disability or his race as a barrier to success.



He said: "Do you know, it's funny, but I never thought of being blind as a disadvantage, and I never thought of being black as a disadvantage.



"I am what I am. I love me! And I don't mean that egotistically - I love that God has allowed me to take whatever it was that I had and to make something out of it."