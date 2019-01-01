Cardi B brings out Lil Nas X for surprise appearance at Wireless Festival

Cardi B stunned the crowd as she brought out Lil Nas X during her headline set at Wireless Festival.

The Grammy winner rocked the stage on the first night of the festival at London’s Finsbury Park on Friday (05Jul19), and treated her fans to a set which included her hits Bodak Yellow, I Like It and Press.

Cardi then introduced Lil Nas X as the crowd went wild, and the pair performed his debut hit, Old Town Road.

Taking to Twitter after the gig, she heaped praise on the rapper, who recently came out as gay.

“I’m going to bed I have such S bad headache .I want to thank @LilNasX for coming out tonight at Wireless ! It was lit keep doing your thing ,the stars is the limit …..Stream rodeo for a date with lil nas," she shared.

The mother-of-one also asked fans to return her wig after she threw it into the crowd during her exuberant set.

Video taken from the gig shows Cardi kneeling on the stage before ripping her wig off mid-song and throwing it into the audience, leaving people scrambling and fighting to grab the souvenir.

“I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me," she posted on social media.

Fans advised the New York rapper to check the auction site eBay to see if it was being sold.

The hip-hop festival runs until Sunday (07Jul19), with performances from Travis Scott, Future and Rae Sremmurd.

A$AP Rocky was due to take to the stage on Sunday, but his set is in doubt after he was arrested and detained in Sweden on assault charges.