Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj left shaken after California earthquake

Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj and a host of other celebrities took to social media to share their concern after another earthquake rattled southern California.

The 7.1 magnitude quake shook Los Angeles on Friday, just one day after a 6.4-magnitude tremor hit the same area.

The latest earthquake is the largest to hit southern California in at least 20 years, and ignited fires, caused gas leaks, cut power, and destroyed roads.

There have been no reports of serious injuries, Ridgecrest Police chief Jed McLaughlin told reporters.

The earthquake was felt as far away as Las Vegas in the neighbouring state of Nevada and over the border in Mexico.

Celebrities living in the area where the quake hit were quick to take to social media to share their terror at the tremor.

“These earthquakes," Kylie Jenner wrote on Twitter, alongside two crying emojis," while Minaj commented: “That earthquake was intense.”

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco shared a scary video on her Instagram Stories, showing the chandelier in her house shaking, and told her followers that the earthquake as “freaky”.

And Paris Jackson posted a message of concern for her dog – and other animals in California – on Twitter.

“My poor dog was so scared from that earthquake just now. It felt super small from where I’m at but she literally sprinted up the stairs looking for me.”

While Halsey also shared her worry for animals across the county, who may be affected by the quakes – and the Fourth of July fireworks – in recent days.

“I feel bad for every animal thats dealing with earthquakes and fireworks this week ?? pls keep ur babies close. I miss mine so so so much and wish I could hold him," she posted.