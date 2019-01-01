Paul McCartney 'cried for a year' after death of wife Linda

Paul McCartney has admitted he "cried for a year" after the devastating death of his wife Linda McCartney.

The former Beatle wed Linda in 1969, and the pair went on to have three children – photographer Mary, fashion designer Stella and musician James.

Linda and Paul even formed the band Wings together, two years after the breakup of the Beatles.

Sadly, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1995, and died three years later, at the age of 56, leaving Paul bereft and in a state of constant grief.

“I think I cried for about a year on and off. You expect to see them walk in, this person you love, because you are so used to them. I cried a lot,” the 77-year-old said in a new interview with the BBC. “It was almost embarrassing except it seemed the only thing to do.”

The iconic Liverpudlian musician also lost his mother, Mary McCartney, to breast cancer in 1956, when he was only 14.

“Both my mum and Linda died of breast cancer. We had no idea what my mum had died of because no-one talked about it. She just died,” Paul said of his mother's death, before adding that he used to hear his father cry at night.

“The worse thing about that was everyone was very stoic, everyone kept a stiff upper lip and then one evening you’d hear my dad crying in the next room. It was tragic because we’d never heard him cry," he sadly shared.

Paul remarried in 2002 to Heather Mills, and the couple welcomed daughter Beatrice a year later, before they split in 2006. Their divorce was finalised in 2008, with the former model being given a $30.6 million (£24.5 million) settlement.

He went on to marry American businesswoman Nancy Shevell in 2011.