Kylie Minogue lands seventh U.K. number one album

Kylie Minogue's latest greatest hits collection has become her a seventh U.K. number one album.

Her retrospective record, Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection, tops the Official Charts Company rundown days after she played Sunday's 'legends' slot at Britain's Glastonbury festival.

The emotional gig, which came 14 years after a breast cancer diagnosis forced her to pull out of headlining the event, gave Kylie a huge sales boost, with figures from streaming site Spotify suggesting her music scored a 1,461 per cent uptick the day following her concert.

The Australian pop star now joins the likes of Coldplay, Elton John, Barbra Streisand, and Take That with seven number one albums, while the only female artist ahead of her is Madonna with 12 chart-toppers.

Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent falls to two, while The Black Keys' Let's Rock enters the chart at three. Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars complete the top five.

In the singles chart, Ed Sheeran's collaboration with Justin Bieber, I Don't Care, chalks up an eighth week at the top.

Ed's duet with Khalid, Beautiful People, which also features on the British singer-songwriter's upcoming No. 6 Collaborations Project album, enters the new chart at three, just behind Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Senorita.

Stormzy's Crown and Lewis Capaldi's Hold Me While You Wait round out the top five.