Tinie Tempah gets married in London

British rapper Tinie Tempah is a newlywed after quietly exchanging vows with his longtime partner Raye on Thursday (04Jul19).



The 30-year-old Written in the Stars hitmaker tied the knot at a church in Cirencester, England and news only leaked to the media after the owner of a nearby pre-school asked security staff who had booked a gospel choir to sing at the nuptials.



The rap star, real name Patrick Okogw, has always been very protective of his private life and he rarely speaks about his partner, who gave birth to the couple's baby daughter at the end of last year (18).



But Sunflowers Playgroup boss Lisa McKie got the scoop when she asked church security staff what was going on. She later recognised Tinie when he made a toilet break and posted a picture of him on the school's Facebook page.



"I rent the hall from the church and this morning the priest came round and told us there was a big celebrity wedding," McKie tells MailOnline. "We set up the garden to play in, as the weather was so lovely, and this side garden is between the church and the hall.



"Then after our morning children left at 12.30pm, we were aware of lots of security in the normally quiet residential street. Then a tall gentleman wearing an amazing white suit came and used the loo. We were unaware of who he was - he was very lovely and polite. Then at about 1.15pm the bride appeared with her family and she sorted her dress and veil out in the hall foyer. She looked stunning and the bridesmaids were just beautiful."



Wedding guests reportedly arrived in two London double-decker buses, and at that point McKie's curiosity got the better of her.



"All of our children were watching from the garden gate and I have never known them so quiet," she says. "They loved every moment and the bride gave them all a big smile and wave as she came past the gate to get into the church! A truly eventful day.



"The security drivers then used the loo (toilet) once everyone was in the hall and informed us who the music star was - Tinie Tempah. We were amazed and at the end of our day when the children were collected at 2:30pm we all stood and waited for the happy couple to leave the church.



"It was a really happy family wedding with lots of love and warmth - we were very lucky to be able to watch this secret event."