Kylie Minogue claims seventh Number 1 Newsdesk







Congratulations to Kylie Mingoue, who lands straight in at Number 1 on this week's Official Albums Chart with her greatest hits collection Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection.



It means Kylie collects her seventh chart-topping album in the UK, following last year's Golden hitting the top spot in April. Last week she performed a selection of her biggest hits at Glastonbury in the coveted Sunday 'legends' slot.



Kylie joins the likes of Coldplay, Elton John, Barbra Streisand and Take That on seven Number 1 records, while the only female artist to have more is Madonna on 12.



Step Back in Time features all seven of her UK chart-topping singles and a further 23 Top 10 hits.



Meanwhile, last week's Number 1, Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, slips to 2. The Black Keys are new at Number 3 with Let's Rock, marking their third consecutive Top 10 album. There are more Top 10 debuts for Chris Brown's Indigo at Number 7 and Hank Marvin's Gold at Number 9.



Further down, K-Trap's No Magic opens at 33, and the Motion Picture Cast Recording of the Beatles-themed film Yesterday climbs 28 places to Number 40.



The Glastonbury effect



Aside from Kylie, more acts are enjoying a post-Glastonbury boost. The Killers' Direct Hits zooms 49 places to Number 6, a week-on-week combined sales uplift of 323%, while their 2004 debut Hot Fuss re-enters at Number 39.



The debut album by Friday headliner Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer, vaults 59 spots to Number 14 (a 234% uplift), and The Cure's Greatest Hits released in 2001 re-enters at Number 19 (a 253% uplift), marking its first Top 40 appearance in five years.



Dave's debut Psychodrama lifts 13 places to 27, no doubt boosted by viral sensation Alex Mann, who Dave brought up on stage during his Glastonbury set.



Outside the Top 40, Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You (43) and Sigrid’s Sucker Punch (53) re-enter the Top 100, and George Ezra’s Wanted On Voyage leaps 25 places to 55. His latest album Staying At Tamara’s rebounds five spots to 10.