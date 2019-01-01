NEWS Liam Gallagher assures brother Noel his cat is safe despite their bitter feud Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Gallagher has assured his estranged brother Noel Gallagher that his cat is safe despite their bitter feud.



The pair's war of words was ramped up a notch this week when Noel, 52, took to Twitter to share an angry text message Liam, 46, sent to his 19-year-old daughter Anais in response to the guitarist's wife Sara MacDonald mocking the singer ahead of his performance at the Glastonbury Festival last weekend, branding him a "dated fat t**t" in a now-deleted Instagram post.



In retaliation, Liam told his niece to pass on the message that her stepmother should "be very careful" if she's going to continue to mock him.



Noel posted a written out response to his former Oasis bandmate on his smartphone Notes app, in which he warned him to leave his family alone, including his pets, but especially his beloved feline friend joking he'd "employed Ross Kemp as his close protection officer".



Liam has now insisted that the moggy is safe in their family fallout.



Celebrating his performance at the Collisioni Festival in Barolo, Italy, on Thursday night (04.07.19), the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker posted on Twitter: "Proper gig tnight in Italy you were biblical stay cool sending you love n light LG x (sic)"



His tweet prompted one fan to reply "Did you kidnap Noel's cat?"



To which Liam replied: "Wouldn't touch it with a barge pole."



The 'Shockwave' singer also laughed off another fan's plea for the warring siblings to, in the words of their mutual musical idol John Lennon, "give peace a chance", simply answering: "Ha ha."



Like Noel, Liam is also a cat lover and last year he gave a home to two unwanted moggies being cared for at Wood Green, The Animals Charity, in London.



He named his pussy pals Sid and Nancy after two cursed lovers; the late Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, who was found dead in the bathroom of her home from a single stab wound at the age of 20.



Cats have seemingly played a big part in Noel and Liam's tumultuous journey together.



In the documentary film 'Supersonic', the 'Don't Look Back In Anger' singer made the statement that he was like a cat and Liam was like a dog and that was at the route of their differences.



He said on screen: "Cats are very independent creatures, they don't give a f**k. Right bastards. Dogs, it's just f***ing, 'Play with me, play with me, please f***ing throw that ball for me. I need some company.' It's as basic as that. Can't change the way that you are.



"I'm a cat, OK. That's just what I am. I've accepted it. I'm a bit of a bastard."