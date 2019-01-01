A$AP Rocky to miss Wireless festival due to Swedish detention

A$AP Rocky will miss his headline slot at London's Wireless festival on Sunday as Swedish prosecutors are continuing to detain him on suspicion of assault.

The F**kin Problems star, real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested on Tuesday, following his performance at the Smash festival in Stockholm.

Wireless organisers had kept him on the bill, but a Stockholm district court judge agreed to Swedish prosecutors' request to extend his detention for two weeks until 19 July while the matter is investigated meaning he will not be available to perform.

A court spokeswoman told Britain's Sky News the judge agreed to the request to extend detention as the hip-hop star is a flight risk.

"There is a risk that if he is released he will abscond or otherwise evade prosecution or conviction," they said.

Wireless chiefs are yet to comment on whether he will be replaced as a headliner. Rappers Cardi B and Travis Scott top the bill on Friday and Saturday.

Rocky and members of his entourage stand accused of punching a man in the street during an altercation last weekend, which was caught on camera and posted on U.S. website TMZ.

The rapper subsequently defended himself by releasing footage taken in the lead up to the brawl, claiming the alleged victim had been harassing and following his crew, and after repeatedly warning him to back off, they eventually became embroiled in a physical fight.

The star's lawyer, Henrik Olsson Lilja, is "confident" his client will be cleared of any wrongdoing when the facts of the matter are fully revealed.

If convicted of assault, Rocky faces up to six years in prison. Prosecutors have already agreed to release the star's security guard, who the man was accused of attacking first, due to "insufficient evidence".