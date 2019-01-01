NEWS Nipsey Hussle's brother and mother seeking co-guardianship appointment Newsdesk Share with :







Nipsey Hussle's mother and brother are seeking to be named co-guardians of the late rapper's young daughter.



The late hip-hop star's sister, Samantha Smith, was officially granted custody of 10-year-old Emani in May after claiming the child's birth mum, Tanisha Foster, was an unfit parent.



Now, Samantha has filed new court papers regarding her care of the little girl, so Emani's uncle, Samiel Asghedom, aka Blacc Sam, and her paternal grandmother, Angelique Smith, can be "appointed as co-guardians with Samantha Smith," reports The Blast.



In the documents, Samantha explains the request was being made at the recommendation of an attorney.



"(Samiel and Angelique have been a) constant and strong presence in Emani's life," reads the amended petition. "They have participated in her care and upbringing since her birth. Since the unfortunate murder of Emani's father in March 2019, Samiel and Angelique have assisted in providing care for Emani."



It continues, "The request to appoint Samiel and Angelique as co-guardians is, per the recommendation of Minor's Counsel, a form of 'insurance policy' so that should anything happen to one of Emani's guardians, other guardians are already in place to continue in providing for Emani's care without having to return to Court."



Nipsey did not have a will in place when he was fatally shot outside of his Los Angeles clothing store at the end of March.



The Victory Lap star, real name Ermias Asghedom, also had a two-year-old son named Kross with his girlfriend, model/actress Lauren London.