NEWS Adele is throwing a surprise hen do for Jennifer Lawrence Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Hello hitmaker is reportedly organising a big pre-wedding bash for the 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress after the 'Mother!' star was left upset four months ago because hardly anyone turned up to celebrate at her first party.



A source to The Sun newspaper: "Adele wanted to organise something for Jennifer and has started sending out invites to the party.



"It’s all top secret at the moment but guests have slowly been receiving their invitations and it’s looking like it will be a wild affair.



"Jennifer loves to party so anything could happen on the day."



It's believed Kim Kardashian West and her mother Kris Jenner have made the guest list but all attendees will have to sign a social media and filming agreement as Adele doesn't want guests spoiling it by plastering things on their accounts.



The insider explained: "Adele wants to keep it a classy affair so any social media and filming is quietly discouraged. There will be some huge stars at the party so it’s important everyone can let their hair down."



Adele threw the 'Hunger Games' actress an engagement party at the gay club Pieces in New York after she got engaged to Cooke Maroney in February.



However, Jennifer said afterwards: "I thought I didn’t want to have a bachelorette party, then last minute I decided I did. Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying. I was like, ‘I don’t even know why I’m crying.’ I didn’t know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.”



Jennifer and Adele, 31, have been friends since 2013 when they first met at the Oscars, when Adele won for her song 'Skyfall' while Jennifer picked up an Oscar for her role in 'Silver Linings Playbook'.



Jennifer previously said: "I remember sneaking backstage while she performed 'Skyfall,' trying to squeeze a ball gown past a pile of ropes and cables just to get a little closer. See her from another angle as if to peek behind the Great Oz's curtain.



"I had been a fan of hers since 'Chasing Pavements' (saying 'fan' about Adele always sounds like an understatement, doesn't it?)."