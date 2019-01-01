NEWS Kanye West to set up his own church Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Bound 2' rapper is keen to launch his own religious organisation based on his weekly concerts, which he calls Sunday Service, and has reportedly bought a plot of land near his home in Los Angeles so that he can build "pods" for his followers to stay in for a "few weeks at a time" while they focus on his new modern faith.



A source told The Sun newspaper: "Kanye wants to develop a Church which introduces a new way to celebrate faith, bringing religion into the 21st century.



"His faith is massively important to him and he thinks this is the way to engage young people. He thinks it will surpass Hillsong, which has churches in 21 countries and is hugely popular in Los Angeles with the likes of Justin Bieber.



"He wants to build temporary habitable pods where followers of his church can live for a few weeks at a time. They are insanely intricate and expensive but it would give ease of access for his Sunday Service."



And the 42-year-old star's new idea will no doubt go down well with his wife Kim Kardashian West as she recently praised his weekly service and said the musical gathering is intended to be healing for the participants, rather than "preaching."



The 38-year-old reality TV star said: "It's honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It's just music; there's no sermon.



"It's definitely something he believes in - Jesus - and there's a Christian vibe. But there's no preaching. It's just a very spiritual Christian experience."



Kanye proved he was taking his religion more seriously earlier this year when him and Kim decided to name their fourth child Psalm West as he is a regular reader of Psalms, the religious Book from the Christian Old Testament.

An insider said at the time: "Psalms is the longest book in the Bible, but Kanye believes that there's a lot of wisdom in them.



"He reads the Psalms a lot. He talks about the Psalms he loves. So on that level, the baby name isn't a surprise."

As well as one-month-old Psalm, the couple also have North, six, Saint, three, and Chicago, 17 months, together.