Demi Lovato taking summer social media break after fuelling Taylor Swift/Scooter Braun feud

Demi Lovato is taking another social media break after getting caught up in Taylor Swift's feud with Scooter Braun.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories late on Wednesday (03Jul19) to announce she is logging off from Twitter and Instagram "for a while" and urged her followers to "be kind".

The news comes after she showed her support for her new manager, Braun, after Swift turned on him for buying up her former record label - and with it her master recordings.

In a lengthy Tumblr post over the weekend (29-30Jun19), Swift told fans that Braun had been "bullying" her for years, and his purchase of Big Machine Records was her "worst case scenario".

As stars like Justin Bieber, Halsey, Cara Delevingne and Brendan Urie took sides in the feud, Lovato insisted: "I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man.

"Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is."

Demi added: "Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team."

Lovato also turned on Todrick Hall, one of Swift's best friends and a former client of Braun's, who suggested the music mogul was "homophobic".

"Hey boo, idk (I don't know) you or anything and this isn't hate, but making claims that someone is homophobic is really serious (sic). Please don't spread information that isn't true because I can guarantee you Scooter isn't," Lovato wrote.

Hall responded by writing: "Dear Demi, first off... why did you delete your tweet? Secondly, I love you and listen to your music religiously, but thirdly, you cannot compare your experience to mine, especially with someone I was with for six years and you've only just signed with... Just because you have a black friend doesn't mean you can't still be racist. And just because you're not picketing against gay marriage doesn't mean you're not homophobic. I said what I said and I believe what I believe."

He added: "Also, stop using your one client who identifies as queer to stand up for you. There's no way Demi saw my tweet, that means someone from your team is reaching out to them, using them to defend you. Fight your own battles... Not trying to start a fight with her (Lovato) because she has nothing to do with it!"