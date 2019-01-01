DJ Khaled's two-year-old son helps him make hits

DJ Khaled can see a future in the music industry for his two-year-old son Asahd.

The DJ shares the tot with his wife Nicole Tuck. And during an interview with People, the 43-year-old revealed Asahd often accompanies him to the studio - and already knows how to spot a hit.

"When my son is in the studio, when he hears certain songs he does certain things," he said. "When we were making this album he gave me the indication that we got some hits in our hands."

The toddler is listed as an executive producer on Khaled's 2017 album Grateful, and Khaled, who often takes his son out on stage with him, confessed the toddler is also a fan his latest offering Father of Asahd, which was released earlier this year.

"He's out here growing so fast," the music mogul continued. "I've been on the road for like two weeks. I came home and I'm so proud of him because he's talking a lot more.

"Before I left out of town he was saying 'Father of Asahd, Father of Asahd,'" he gushed.

While Asahd might be helping his father make millions, he's still working through key milestones of his own, and the I'm The One hitmaker confessed potty training in particular has been "a team effort", adding: "He's a grown boy though, he's good."